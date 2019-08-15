Stadtfest
Übersicht: Das Programm von "Münster Mittendrin 2019"
Münster -
Das Stadtfest "Münster Mittendrin" nimmt an diesem Wochenende fast die gesamte Innenstadt ein. Wer noch nichts geplant hat, sollte auf jeden Fall bei einem der rund 80 Acts vorbeischauen. Von Rock'n'Roll und Pop, über Blues und Funk bis hin zu Alternative-Music sowie viele Angebote und Events für Kinder und Erwachsene ist für jeden etwas dabei. Hier gibt es alle Infos zu den Veranstaltungen.Von Lisa Kannengießer
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019, 18:56 Uhr
Die Top-Acts auf dem Domplatz kosten Eintritt. Es ist noch nicht zu spät: Im Vorverkauf sind - außer für den Auftritt von Roland Kaiser - Tickets für den Freitag und Samstag erhältlich.
Der Lageplan:
Der Freitag:
Münster Mittendrin 2019: Das ist los am Freitag
Der Samstag:
Münster Mittendrin 2019: Das ist los am Samstag
Der Sonntag:
Münster Mittendrin 2019: Das ist los am Sonntag
