Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 26.06.2019, 16:08 Uhr aktualisiert: 26.06.2019, 16:10 Uhr
1. ( 1.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. ( - ) You Need To Calm Down Taylor Swift
3. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish
4. ( 3.) Talk Khalid
5. ( 5.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
6. ( 4.) Sucker Jonas Brothers
7. ( - ) Money In The Grave Drake Featuring Rick Ross
8. ( 6.) Wow. Post Malone
9. ( 8.) Suge DaBaby
10. ( 9.) No Guidance Chris Brown Featuring Drake
