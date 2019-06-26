Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 26.06.2019, 16:08 Uhr aktualisiert: 26.06.2019, 16:10 Uhr ‹ Stray Cats im Interview „40“ und kein bisschen leise 1. ( 1.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus 2. ( - ) You Need To Calm Down Taylor Swift 3. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish 4. ( 3.) Talk Khalid 5. ( 5.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 6. ( 4.) Sucker Jonas Brothers 7. ( - ) Money In The Grave Drake Featuring Rick Ross 8. ( 6.) Wow. Post Malone 9. ( 8.) Suge DaBaby 10. ( 9.) No Guidance Chris Brown Featuring Drake Schlagwörter Schlagwörter des Artikels "USA Top 10 (Singles)" Billboard Taylor Swift Ray Cyrus Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) ›