Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Alben

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 07.08.2019, 15:38 Uhr aktualisiert: 07.08.2019, 15:40 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( - ) The Search NF
2. ( - ) The Big Day Chance The Rapper
3. ( 1.) No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran
4. ( 3.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? / Billie Eilish
5. ( 6.) Indigo Chris Brown
6. ( 4.) 7 (EP) Lil Nas X
7. ( 7.) Cuz I Love You Lizzo
8. ( - ) Dum And Dummer Key Glock & Young Dolph
9. ( - ) FEVER DREAM Of Monsters And Men
10. ( 5.) Dreamville & J. Cole: Revenge Of The Dreamers III Various Artists
