USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 26.02.2020, 15:43 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 1.) The Box Roddy Ricch
2. ( 2.) Life Is Good Future Featuring Drake
3. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone
4. ( 5.) Dance Monkey Tones And I
5. ( 6.) Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
6. ( 7.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas
7. ( 4.) Memories Maroon 5
8. ( 8.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
9. ( - ) Intentions Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
10. ( - ) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
