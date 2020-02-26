Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 26.02.2020, 15:43 Uhr ‹ Momentaufnahmen Musikalischer Impressionismus: King Krule und «Man Alive!» Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 1.) The Box Roddy Ricch 2. ( 2.) Life Is Good Future Featuring Drake 3. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone 4. ( 5.) Dance Monkey Tones And I 5. ( 6.) Don't Start Now Dua Lipa 6. ( 7.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas 7. ( 4.) Memories Maroon 5 8. ( 8.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi 9. ( - ) Intentions Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo 10. ( - ) Blinding Lights The Weeknd Schlagwörter Schlagwörter des Artikels "USA Top 10 (Singles)" Billboard The Box