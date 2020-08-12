Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York) Von dpa Mittwoch, 12.08.2020, 16:39 Uhr aktualisiert: 12.08.2020, 16:42 Uhr ‹ Interview mit Gitarristen-Legende Steve Morse Zurück zum Kern von Deep Purple Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 7.) Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 2. ( 2.) Rockstar DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch 3. ( 3.) Whats Poppin Jack Harlow 4. ( 5.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd 5. ( 8.) Roses SAINt JHN 6. ( - ) My Future Billie Eilish 7. (10.) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo 8. ( 1.) Cardigan Taylor Swift 9. ( - ) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug 10. ( - ) Blueberry Faygo Lil Mosey © dpa-infocom, dpa:200812-99-142882/2 Schlagwörter Schlagwörter des Artikels "USA Top 10 (Singles)" Billboard Sugar Harry Styles Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) ›