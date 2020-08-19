Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 19.08.2020, 16:24 Uhr aktualisiert: 19.08.2020, 16:26 Uhr ‹ Neues Terrain «Nashville Tears»: Rumer auf dem Country-Trip Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( - ) WAP Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion 2. ( 2.) Rockstar DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch 3. ( 4.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd 4. ( 3.) Whats Poppin Jack Harlow 5. ( 1.) Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 6. ( 5.) Roses SAINt JHN 7. ( 7.) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo 8. ( - ) Smile Juice WRLD & The Weeknd 9. ( 9.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug 10. ( - ) Before You Go Lewis Capaldi © dpa-infocom, dpa:200819-99-228982/3 Schlagwörter Schlagwörter des Artikels "USA Top 10 (Singles)" Billboard Megan Thee Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) ›