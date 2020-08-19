Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 19.08.2020, 16:33 Uhr ‹ Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Platz Vorwoche Titel Artist 1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift 2. ( 3.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD 3. ( 2.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke 4. ( - ) Pray 4 Love Rod Wave 5. ( - ) Born Here Live Here Die Here Luke Bryan 6. ( 4.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast 7. ( - ) Dreamland Glass Animals 8. ( 6.) Blame It on Baby DaBaby 9. ( 5.) My Turn Lil Baby 10. ( - ) Top Shotta NLE Choppa © dpa-infocom, dpa:200819-99-229161/3 Schlagwörter Schlagwörter des Artikels "USA Top 10 (Alben)" Billboard Taylor Swift