Liveticker: Biden gewinnt Präsidentenwahl – Trump verweigert Anerkennung

October 13, 2020, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: The United States Senate seal seen at the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Credit: Susan Walsh / Pool via CNP Washington USA - ZUMAs152 20201013_zaa_s152_002 Copyright: xSusanxWalshx-xPoolxViaxCnpx