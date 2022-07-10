Cafeteria kommt gut an

Zahllose Osnabrücker kamen am Samstag mit der Fußwallfahrt in Ostbevern an, wo eine Mittagsrast auf dem Programm stand.

Der Ortskern war am Samstagmittag regelrecht belagert. Denn nachdem die Teilnehmer der Wallfahrt von Osnabrück nach Telgte in Ostbevern eingezogen war, verteilten sich die Massen auf den Straßen und Plätzen. Viele Pilger machten es sich rund um die Kirche gemütlich, andere wiederum nutzten die verschiedenen Angebote der Gastronomie. Besonders gut kam bei zahlreichen Pilger wieder die Cafeteria im Edith-Stein-Haus an. Ein Herr von Ehrenamtlichen hatte hier nicht nur für ein umfangreiches Angebot an Kuchen und Schnittchen gesorgt, sondern übernahm auch die Bewirtung der Gäste. Der Erlös kommt den Witwen und Waisen in der Partnergemeinde Nyundo zugut

