Radprofi Buchmann muss für die Vuelta passen

🔁 #LaVuelta22 LINE-UP CHANGE 🔁@EmuBuchmann is unable to start @lavuelta due to a urinary tract infection, so we welcome @M_Fabbro95 as his replacement to our Vuelta line-up.



Get well soon, Emu 🙏🏼



📸: @sprintcycling pic.twitter.com/gujjkxgPYe