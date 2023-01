Neuer Starkregen in Neuseeland erwartet - Notstand im Norden

AKL/NORTHLAND - ROAD CLOSURES#SH1 remains closed between Brynderwyn & Waipu, while #SH16 is also closed between Waimauku & Helensville. Heavy rain continues to impact the network, so if you are heading out this evening please check our website: https://t.co/yKOpHUq92c. ^MF pic.twitter.com/wfTJizApXo