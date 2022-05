Rekord: Sherpa bezwingt Mount Everest zum 26. Mal

7 May 2022!



•The first team of climbers reached the summit of Sagarmatha (Mt. Everest 8848.86m)at 18:55 (Nepal Time), 11 climbing Sherpas from Seven Summit Treks under the management of Expedition Operators of Nepal (EOA) have reached the top of Mount Everest. pic.twitter.com/l1qUE0NzxE