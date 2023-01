Vulkan Kilauea auf Hawaii wieder aktiv

#KilaueaErupts

Let's get you caught up:

• Eruption began Jan 5, 2023;

• Multiple minor fountains on Halema‘uma‘u crater floor;

• Lava covers ~300 acres (~120 hectares) at depths of ~10 m (~32 ft);

• Activity confined to summit region;

• Mauna Loa remains quiet. pic.twitter.com/GZwSyItAPb